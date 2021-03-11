The driver in-charge of the vehicle which caused the death of Ebony Reigns (Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng) had his license expired three years before the gory crash that took the life of the hiplife artiste.

Records at the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region showed that Okoh Pinehas Chartey’s license expired on August 28, 2015.

Ebony Reigns died in the ghastly road accident that occurred on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on February 8, 2018.

She died at the age of 20.

She was aboard a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, traveling from Sunyani to Kumasi when the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The accident claimed the lives of two more people—a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a lady identified only as Frankie.

The Nkawie Circuit Court remanded Mr Chartey who pleaded not guilty to the charges of dangerous driving and driving without a license, Ghana News Agency reported.

He will reappear before the court presided by Johnson Abbey on March 24, 2021.