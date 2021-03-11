Private legal practitioner, Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, has stated that the government cannot be compelled to pay the families of the kidnapped Takoradi girls any compensation.



He said the government and the taxpayers have done no wrong in the matter to warrant payment of compensation.



He told TV3 that the family of the kidnapped girls should rather sue the families of the criminals for compensation.



“The Government of Ghana and the ordinary taxpayer have not done anything wrong so they cannot pay any compensation to the bereaved families but what they can do is that they can pursue the families of the accused persons, those who have been sentenced to death,” Mr Effah-Darteh said.



He added: “Their families can be sued for compensation but whether they will succeed or not is another matter.”

The Sekondi High Court sentenced to death the two accused persons behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of four Takoradi girls.



Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong, however, gave Nigerians Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji 30 days to appeal the judgment if need be.



3news.com‘s Eric Yaw Adjei reported prior to judgment that there was little to no action on Friday, March 5 at the premises of the Sekondi High Court as Justice Adjei Frimpong prepared to give the verdict.



The case had generated intense interest across the country over the years.



Before it was transferred to the Sekondi High Court from the Takoradi District Court, the case had hearings recording a crowd of enthusiastic residents who were eager to hear the punishment of the two suspects.



Airwaves of radio stations in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis were always inundated with calls of concern after each court hearing.



The only center of attraction was the group of armed police officers who normally escort the two suspects to court.



All seven members of the jury were present on the day of judgment.



Three of the families of the “murdered” girls were also present.



Apart from the family of Ruthlove Quayson, all the rest, present, sat in a pensive mood as the Presiding Judge read out the ruling.



The family of the late Quayson had since long shown disinterest in the case.