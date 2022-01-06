A Kenyan Member of Parliament was on Wednesday suspended from Parliament for one day for distributing sweets to colleagues during a contentious debate.

Fatuma Gedi said the “sugar levels of members had gone down” after the day-long session.

She had been accused by colleague Ndindi Nyoro of distributing money as bribes in the floor of the house.

Mr Nyoro was asked to substantiate his bribery allegations and was suspended for two days after he failed to do so.

Ms Gedi was suspended for a day for breaking house rules on conduct by distributing foodstuff in Parliament.

The MPs passed several amendments to the law on political parties ahead of this year’s general elections.

