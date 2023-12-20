There was a heated argument between NADMO in the Kpandai district of the Northern Region and the Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Daniel Nsala wakpal over relief items.

The items donated by Muslims communities in the Northern Region were to be distributed to persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage especially in Lonto and Kpadjai districts.

The Kpandai district NADMO Director, Peter Nayo Nyarko, in an interview with Adom News said the MP instead of bring the items which include bags of rice and clothes to NADMO to them to his office.

The MP’s reason, Mr Nyarko revealed is that, he paid for the truck which transported the items from the donors to Katiajeri district hence must be paid GH¢6,500 before releasing the items.

This, Mr Nyarko described as thievery leading to the heated exchange with the MP.

Meanwhile, the MP for Kpandai constituency, Daniel Nsala Wakpal has refused to comment on the issue.