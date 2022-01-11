‘Cocoa Carriers’ in Ghana have called off their indefinite strike, following almost a week of fighting for better working conditions.

According to the workers, although the management of the Ghana Cocoa Board has not agreed to their request for a cedi per bag payment, they are optimistic a better condition of service will be agreed on, moving forward.

A spokesperson for the Cocoa Carriers in Tema, Godwin Ocansey, told Joy Business they are happy for now to get back to work and concentrate on the future.

“Yes, we have asked the boys to return to work so that we can continue with the negotiations moving forward. We want to work happily for the betterment of the nation. Our colleagues in Takoradi and Kumasi have also started work.”

“So, we will be working and hope for a better future now that we are still engaging COCOBOD” he told Joy Business in a telephone interview.

The Ghana Cocoa Board had engagements with the Cocoa Carriers a day after their strike to decide on a new increment.

Although the Cocoa Carriers rejected the increment after the meeting, they have now agreed to return to work from Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 for the sake of the economy and the role the commodity plays.

COCOBOD also hinted at their intention to continue to engage with the workers to improve upon their conditions of service.