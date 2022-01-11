Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has indicated his desire to feature for the Black Stars after their painful 1-0 defeat against Morocco on Monday.

The 34-year-old posted a reaction on his Twitter page after the Atlas Lions pinned Ghana to a 1-0 defeat in their opening match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Shortly after the defeat, Kevin-Prince Boateng suggested he should have been called to help the country in the 2022 AFCON.

“Ghana should have called me, next game three points, let’s go Black Stars,” a post by him read.

The Hertha Berlin forward hasn’t been called up for senior national duty after a bust-up with coach Kwesi Appiah in 2014.

The Black Stars got their campaign at the 33rd continental showpiece in Cameroon off to a slow start with a 1-0 loss in Yaounde.

Moroccan attacker, Sofiane Boufal, grabbed the solitary goal of the game eight minutes prior to full-time.

The former AC Milan star in the same tweet, however, wished the Black Stars well to progress in their subsequent games.

Read the tweet below:

🇬🇭 Ghana 🙈🙈 #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go black ⭐️ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) January 10, 2022

READ ALSO: