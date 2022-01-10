Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has formally paid a visit to President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the launch of his book.

He paid a courtesy call on the President along with his team, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and Mr Anthony Baffoe.

The 36-year-old made this statement on Twitter with photos of him and Akufo-Addo for further discussions on his upcoming book launch.

“On Thursday, My Team and I, together with Mr Baffoe and Mr Ussif, visited the president at the Jubilee House to have further discussion on my Book launch. Thank H. E President Nana Akufo-Addo,” the statement read.

The former Stades Rennes star is set to launch his autobiography as he details events in his life, professional career, and business.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to hang his boot after missing out on the 2021 AFCON squad for the first time since 2008 however, he still remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals.

Read the tweet below: