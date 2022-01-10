Tributes are still pouring in for Emmanuel Adam Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama following his death.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang are the latest to commiserate with the family.

They visited the residence of Mr Mahama to also sign a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.

Also present was the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otukonor, and National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Others included Ablekuma South MP, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Statesman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, 2020 Presidential candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

Mr Adam Mahama is said to have passed on on Friday, December 31, 2021, after a short illness.

He has since been buried at Bole in the Savannah Region in accordance with Islamic customs.