Mahama’s brother laid to rest

Brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, the late Emmanuel Adam Mahama, has been laid to rest in Bole in the Savannah Region on Sunday, January 2.

Emmanuel Adam Mahama died on December 31, 2021, after a short period of illness.

Together with his siblings, immediate and extended family members, the ex-President accompanied the body to Bole from Accra for the burial.

Chiefs, elders, family and the people of Bole and some neighbours in nearby communities attended the burial.

Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Regional Chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, some leading members of the NDC, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings among many others were also in Bole for the burial of the Late Adam Mahama.

The family said it will soon announce the date for the funeral.