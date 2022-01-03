Executive Director of Ghana Import and Export Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobin has said government’s decision on the reversal of the reduction of values of imports on 43 selected items was not well thought-through.

According to him, it is not the right time for government to reverse bench mark value due to the hardship faced by Ghanaians in the country.

A reversal of the benchmark value on some 43 selected items which takes effect tomorrow Tuesday January 4, 2022, Mr. Awingobit is certain will lead to high cost of doing business.

“I strongly believe this is not the right of the reversal of benchmark looking at the cost of living and the economic situation of ordinary Ghanaian in the country now,” he said in an interview on Joy News.

Mr. Awingobit attributed the hardship in the country on government’s borrowing – a situation he warned could have adverse effect on the economy if not curtailed.

He called on government to halt on to the implementation of the policy and further engage stakeholders.

Speaking on the same topic, First Vice Chair of Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng also said “the timing of this reversal of this benchmark value is not right; it’s going to have negative impact on businesses”.

Mr. Boateng further admonished consumers to brace themselves up for increment on goods.