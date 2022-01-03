Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has made fun of colleagues who could not make predictions during the December 31 Crossover services due to the police directive which cautioned them against ‘reckless’ prophecies.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday after the crossover services, Prophet Oduro mocked the ‘men of God’ and described them as cowards and faint-hearted.

He said they were lucky to have stayed away from doom prophecies; otherwise, they would have laughed at the wrong side of their mouth.

“The prophecies have been locked in rooms. I didn’t know Ghanaian prophets feared Police arrest. You are cowards. You are afraid of five years imprisonment? John the Baptist and Paul were imprisoned…the righteous is bold as a lion,” Prophet Oduro said amid intermittent laughter.

“Some people are afraid of the police station. When Dampare was at Lapaz checking the state of security in the area, people were in their churches complaining that he is preventing them from prophesying.”

“If you are a man, prophesy and say needless things. You are dead when you are arrested and sent to Tesano or Accra Command and finally remanded at Nsawam. You will have sores all over your backside by the time you return.”

Watch video below