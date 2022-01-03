President for Concern Clergy Association of Ghana and Leadership International, Bishop Prince Benny Wood has strongly criticised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for warning pastors and religious leaders against prophecies on 31st church services.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service is responsible for law enforcement and not spiritual enforcement.

In a statement on Monday, the Police said such prophecies are likely to cause fear and panic in the populace.

The Police say while freedom of religion is guaranteed under the Constitution, the communication of prophecies of harm, danger and death by some religious leaders can cause tension in society.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Bishop Benny Wood challenged the IGP to prove to with evidence how prophecies are causing fear and panic in the country.

“The law the IGP is using to give directives on prophecies during 31st night is not captured in the 1992 Constitution.The law they want to use does not have anything to do with prophecies.” he said.

Bishop Wood feared such directive if not curtailed could affect the work of God.