Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has, without mincing words, prophesied that there will be a massive shakeup in the political system of Ghana come December 7.

Ahead of the general elections, Prophet Gaisie revealed that he was led by the spirit of God in series of visions to see the outcome of the polls.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama, otherwise known as Kwame Dramani in the spiritual realm, will win the election.

However, he prophesied that there will be some hindrances in his inauguration, as some 72 politicians have vowed to hinder Mahama’s swearing-in.

“Ghana listen, Kwame Dramani, listen. I saw Independence square and I saw it was full of people, it was an inauguration. I saw a presidential cade, I counted the motor and it wasn’t a vice presidential motorcade, it was presidential. I saw 4 of the motorcade was broken and destroyed so it was difficult to bring the new president to the square”.

Also, Prophet Gaisie said his spiritual eyes were opened to see an army of ants eating the flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). A greater part of the flag was consumed.

The spiritual leader also revealed he saw a running mate chosen from the Eastern or Central Region, though he is uncertain of which party he belonged to.

Prophet Gaisie also spoke on the parliamentary elections, revealing that he saw over 170 candidates elected in the favour of the NDC.

He elaborated that the NDC will have the greatest majority in parliament the country has ever witnessed.

The prophet also asked for prayers for Koforidua New Juaben during the election time as he saw death and casualties.

Amasaman and Esikador will be a cool chop for the NDC, but Madina constituency will be a tussle.

Prophet Giasie also cautioned the NDC to “keep extra eye on Greater Accra, so as it is not sold”.

Additionally, he revealed sacrifices will go on in all 16 regions, but the damning efforts will not materialize because the element of God will be present.

“I saw artificial problems created at certain constituencies and strong holds. All that the lord keeps telling me is to tell opposition party to be watchful because God himself will come down to change he regime”.

Should the Mahama-led NDC fail to come to power, Prophet Nigel Giaise said God will be very upset with them.



