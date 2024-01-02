Let’s take stock of what 2024 may have in store for us. This is a list of a few news events for you to think about.

February – As always you can expect Lunar New Year around the world (also known as Chinese new year).

March – Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as either prime minister or president since 1999, will run for a fifth term.

Donald Trump’s trial on charges of election interference is also scheduled to begin this month, although this might get pushed back.

April – We will see the last solar eclipse in the US for more than 20 years, celebrated by a festival in Arkansas.

In pril-May we also expect to see the Indian general election.

May– China’s Chang’e-6 mission will attempt to collect up to 2kg (4.4lbs) of samples from the dark side of the Moon.

June – Two women run for Mexico’s presidency and the UEFA Euro 2024 will kick off in Germany. The T20 cricket World Cup will also be hosted in the US.

July – The Paris Olympic Games begin.

August – Tours de France Femmes will start in the Netherlands and end in France.

October – Russia will host the BRICs summit in the southwest city of Kazan.

November – On the first crewed mission in 52 years, four astronauts will journey to the moon for 10 days.