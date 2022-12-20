The usual 31st Night, the last day of the year, ends in praises and jubilation, but according to Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, this year’s may take a different twist.

In one of his Facebook posts, the clergyman stated emphatically that he is not comfortable with the visions he is having on the 31st Night.

According to him, the lives of some of his colleagues are in danger, as he urges the congregants to pray for their respective Men of God.

Without making identities public, he indicated that he saw a Nigerian Prophet being shot on the fateful night.

However, he said a word of caution has been sent to the said pastor to be steadfast in prayers to avert the situation.

As usual, more prophecies are yet to come from Nigel Gaisie, as he marks a prophetic declaration night on 31st.

His prophecies will border around the nation, the entire glob, individual prophecies and spot on prophecies.