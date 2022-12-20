Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, is steadily finding his feet in the agricultural sector as he has started a rice milling farm in the Guan District of the Oti Region.

Mr Dumelo has taken to social media to give Ghanaians a glimpse of his work in progress.

This comes a few weeks after he launched operation feed yourself, urging Ghanaians to patronise agriculture by growing foodstuffs in their backyard.

In the Tiktok video which has warmed many hearts, Mr Dumelo was spotted on the milling machine, processing the rice with the help of a few young men.

ALSO READ:

John Dumelo launches ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’

The 2020 National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has acres of farms in various parts of Ghana where he cultivates yam, ginger and other crops.

In August 2022, he announced he is establishing a ginger processing factory in the Oti Region which has currently birthed his Melo Foods Organic Ginger Paste.