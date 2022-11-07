Actor and politician John Dumelo has urged Ghanaians to start patronising agriculture by growing their own foodstuff in their backyards.

Dubbed, ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’, Mr Dumelo believes the movement, which has already commenced in the Guan district and Northern part of Ghana will help increase local production.

John Dumelo launches ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’

He wrote:

I’m happy to launch the ‘Operation Feed Ourselves’ initiative this morning. The main focus of this initiative is to produce more foodstuff especially rice( from the Guan district and Northern part of Ghana), tomatoes, onions and maize from other parts of the country.

Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products.

Hopefully this initiative will reduce our rice, tomatoes, onions imports by 50% in the next 6 years. Let us all join hands to make this work. It’s a great time to be a farmer. God bless you and God bless Ghana. #operationfeedourselves.

