Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has reacted to claims by some industry persons that he worships deities in his house.

According to him, he is surprised by the rumours because “how can those who are worshipping the true God be afraid of the same person they claim is worshipping the devil, how is this possible?” The actor rubbished the claims.

Lil Win said it is a mere ploy by some of his haters to tag him as an occultic person because he has upped his game in the entertainment sphere.

“I am up the ladder and I have not had any issue with anyone. I don’t get why people fight me. Wherever, there is sense, you will find some foolish person present. When you get money it will come with issues and people will say you are using voodoo but nothing. A lot of people have said many things about me which is not true,” he explained.

Talking about feuds he has had with creatives in the past, especially comedian Funny Face, Lil Win said there is no bad blood between them.

“I am cool with Funny Face. I have not done anything against him… I have never been to a fetish Priest. You cannot buy stardom. I go to church at Believer’s Worship Centre… people think I have deities in my room, but it’s all about God and stardom is never a competition.”

The actor, who is also a musician, is currently promoting his new song, Boys Paapi, which features rapper Kooko.

