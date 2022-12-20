Musician, King Promise has revealed the reason he wasn’t present at Criss Waddle and Medikal’s AMG Connect Concert.

According to King Promise, he didn’t receive any formal invitation from Criss Waddle or his team to attend the event.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, King Promise said: “I wasn’t invited to the event. And even if I was, I had other engagements yesterday. I try to be everywhere I can. But I hope the event went well.”

His comment comes after the Bie Gya rapper, in series of posts on Snapchat, expressed his disappointment in not seeing King Promise and R2bees at his concert on Saturday, 17th December 2022.

A few hours after videos of King Promise and R2bees performing at Gyakie’s Party Live with Gyakie, held on Friday, 16th December 2022, surfaced online, Criss Waddle took to social media to vent, accusing the artistes of ignoring his concert, AMG Connect Concert.

Criss Waddle believes he deserved some level of support from the aforementioned artistes considering their longstanding relationship, spanning over two decades.

But Criss Waddle laid more of the blame at the feet of King Promise’s manager, Ohene Faruku.

According to the Ayi hitmaker, King Promise’s absence at the AMG Connect Concert was engineered by his manager, though he (Criss Waddle) had a good relationship with the artiste.

The rapper also accused Gomi, R2bees’ manager, of not making the necessary arrangements for the duo to offer some support to him at his concert.

R2bees and their manager are yet to respond to Criss Waddle’s claims.

MORE: