The humble beginnings of some A-listed personalities in Ghana have popped up on social media.

It captures photographed moments of when some of the celebrities were just about penetrating the industry or when they were still finding their feet.

Currently, all those featured in this piece have been successful in their respective careers.

Check out photos and background below:

The above photo is of the golden time when Kofi Kinaata was just an escort to his record label boss, Samini.

He was pictured with Samini on the red carpet of an award show believed to be the Ghana Music Awards.

His sunglasses has always been a part of his brand as he could be seen donning one in the aged photo.

American ‘borgas’ Funny Face, Keche Andrew and Gasmilla are those seen in the cut. The photo is believed to have been taken during an international music tour.

This throwback photo captures the humble beginnings of Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese, when they collaborated for Sarkodie’s debut album Makye.

Kwaw Kese was a guest appearance for the 2012 track Meni Dawoso which catalyzed Sarkodie’s rise to fame.

Ayigbe Edem and Sarkodie have once been label mates under music producer Hammer. They have featured each other in multiple songs which have since been noted as a chartbuster.

The duo have maintained a cordial relationship until last year when Edem called Sarkodie out for failing to be present for one of their videoshoots.

The above photo is the image of Fella Makafui as far back as in the early 2000s when she was a pupil of a government basic school in Volta Region.

Though her curves are not visible in the photo, Fella has grown to be a curvaceous and attractive woman.

This is a photo of rapper Medikal when he was only known as Samuel Frimpong back in Odorgonno Secondary School.

He was an entertainment enthusiast who loved rapping even at odd hours of school.