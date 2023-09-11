A throwback photo of Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah has given credence to his claims that he has always been a ‘Warrior of God’.

Prior to becoming the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach or the Ajagurajah Movement, the spiritualist once served as a pastor of a charismatic church.

In the throwback photo, Ajagurajah is seen in his pastoral attire, complete with a clerical collar.

His appearance in this throwback photo is quite different from his current distinctive style, characterised by a messy afro and cornrows.

This throwback photo has generated discussions on Ajagurajah’s life path, especially his dedication to serving God.