Premier League side, Sheffield United are weighing up a move to sign Andre Ayew on a free transfer according to reports.

The Ghana captain has been clubless after leaving Nottingham Forest after his six-month stay at the club.

Andre joined Forest following his release from Qatari side, Al Sadd midway through last season.

But after an uninspiring performance, the 33-year-old was released by the club. He made 13 appearances for the club without scoring a goal.

However, following the Blades’ return to the English Premier League, the club has struggled.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side amassing just one point from four matches – secured in a 2-2 draw against Everton in their most recent outing.

Hence, Heckingbottom is mulling over the potential acquisition of the 33-year-old Ghanaian forward, who boasts an impressive 114 international caps, to inject a dose of craft and experience into Bramall Lane.

Eager to return to action at the earliest opportunity, Ayew is now seeking new opportunities. Due to his free agency status, he is not bound by transfer window restrictions.

Andre has also received several offers from clubs in Turkey, MLS and Saudi Arabia.

