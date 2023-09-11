Gideon Mensah and Baba Rahman are expected to miss Ghana’s international friendly game against Liberia.

Rahman who started in Black Stars 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Central African Republic (CAR) sustained an injury.

However, Mensah, who replaced the former Chelsea defender also suffered an injury.

Rahman has returned to his parent club, POAK FC for immediate treatment. Mensah has also returned to his club AJ Auxerre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC defender, Fatawu Hamidu has earned a late call-up to join the Black Stars.

🚨Medeama SC Left back, Fatawu Hamidu has been invited to the #BlackStars as replacement for injured Baba Abdul Rahman. #BlackStars | @MedeamaSC pic.twitter.com/Vs6j14HLdh — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 10, 2023

The Black Stars will host the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Liberia has arrived in Accra earlier this morning ahead of the game.

The game forms part of Black Stars preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Togolese referee, Attiogbe Komlan Attisso has been named to officiate the game.