Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticised the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape recording of an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, the committee has lost focus and is rather concentrating on the police chief.

The work of the Samuel Atta Akyea-led parliamentary committee has taken a major twist after top police officers made damning allegations against the IGP.

He has therefore been summoned to appear before the committee on Tuesday September 12, 2023.

Also, the top-ranking police officers implicated in the viral audio, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bugri Naabu will also appear the same day.

However, Kwesi Pratt maintained that, the invitation to IGP is unnecessary.

“The main issue before the committee is that some people have plotted to flout the rules of the Police and find an IGP who will help to rig elections. That is the issue; that is the central issue”, he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He charged the committee to remain focus and not serve as a mouthpiece for aggrieved Police officers.

