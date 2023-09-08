National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bono Regional Director of Communications, Eric Adjei has urged police officers who are sympathizers of any political party to leave the service.

Citing Wa West Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Toobu, a retired police officer as an example, he urged security personnel interested in politics to resign.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam morning show, he explained that, having officers in service politically affiliated is detrimental to Ghana’s security.

“No one has said a police officer should not be involved in politics but when you’re ready to get into it, remove your uniform. Peter Toobu who was interested in becoming a Member of Parliament resigned because one can go on voluntary retirement,” he said.

Mr. Adjei blamed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the unprofessional behavior of some personnel.

He said the IGP’s silence on police brutalities and police killings has caused the current problem.

To him, IGP Dampare and the three officers implicated in the viral audio are all “not clean”.

He indicated that, NDC has lost trust and respect in the police going into the 2024 general election because of the content in the leaked tape.

He questioned why the office of the President has not issued a disclaimer on some things said by Bugri Naabu.

