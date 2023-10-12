Deputy Bono Regional Director of Communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei, has lashed out at the Attorney General (AG) over his statements about the explosive galamsey report by former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

A report issued by Chief State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson said there was no evidence in the 36-page document presented by Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

The State Attorney recommended that the police discharge persons including Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gabby Otchere-Darko mentioned in the report except those still under investigation.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Eric Adjei said the names cited in the report is enough evidence for prosecution.

But, he knows the hands of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame is tied because of the bigwigs in government mentioned in the galamsey report.

To Eric Adjei, Prof. Frimpong Boateng can never win a fight against the state.

