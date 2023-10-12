Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexander Acquah has questioned why the former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has refused to cooperate with the police.

According to the MP, if he is really committed to the prosecution of people engaged in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, he would provide evidence in the report to make the work of the police easy.

After reviewing a docket submitted by the police on the allegations contained in a 36-page document by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the Attorney General (AG) said there was no evidence to prosecute persons named in the report.

AG claimed the heart surgeon refused to give a written statement to the police to aid in prosecution.

This position by the Attorney General, Prof Frimpong-Boateng said is not surprising since government is not committed to fighting the galamsey menace.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the Akyem Oda MP said Prof Frimpong-Boateng is being difficult.

“What can the Attorney General do if he is refusing to cooperate? Even NDC cannot investigate this matter with only the document” he stressed.

Mr. Acquah urged Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to provide “further and better particulars” to help the police do its work effectively.

“If he believes in what he has written, then he should work with Police. If he did that we all could have sided with him after the AG’s report,” he added.

