A special guard of honor has been held by the IGP for the outgoing Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, whose tenure of office comes to an end on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Addressing the gathering, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare stated he put together this guard of honor with his management board just to celebrate the outgoing CDS for his support and mentorship when he was appointed head of the Ghana Police.

Heads of other security agencies including the Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons and Customs Division took turns to give their goodwill messages about Vice Admiral Amoama.



The outgoing CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama expressed gratitude for the guard of honor held for him.

He was confident his successor, Major General Oppong Peprah will do a great job.