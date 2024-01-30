The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cautioned North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to desist from playing politics with football.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the GFA said Mr Ablakwa must stop playing politics with football and focus on his mandate in Parliament.

Oduro Sarfo was reacting to the amount put out by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa as the budget for the African Cup of Nations AFCON.

In a social media post, the NDC MP published an official government document that showed the country allocated in excess of $8.5m for the tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

But on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show Tuesday, Oduro Sarfo said the decision by the North Tongu MP to make public the budget is a diversionary tactic.

“He may have published the details to influence public discourse and deflect our focus from important issues. Maybe he did not like the fact that the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries were peaceful, free and fair,” he said.

Oduro Sarfo asked Okudzeto Ablakwa to focus on his mandate as an MP.

“He should concentrate on his job of passing bills in Parliament and stop engaging in small, small cheap politics in football. It is not the best” he fumed.

