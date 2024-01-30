Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has criticized Chris Hughton, describing him as an ineffective coach.

This condemnation follows the Black Stars’ elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Hughton, who assumed the coaching role in March 2023, guided the team to the 34th edition of AFCON. Unfortunately, the Black Stars experienced a group phase exit for the second consecutive time, securing the third position in Group B with only two out of a possible nine points.

After the team’s elimination, Hughton, who had signed a 21-month deal, was relieved of his duties by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Expressing his dissatisfaction on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Tuesday, former Berekum Chelsea Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Oduro Sarfo, criticized the tactics employed by the former Newcastle United and Brighton manager.

“I don’t want to label Chris Hughton as a bad coach, but he was not up to the task of coaching the Black Stars. His tactics fell short, making him an ineffective coach” he stated.

In response to the coaching vacuum created by Hughton’s departure, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has established a five-member committee tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council.

