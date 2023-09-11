Ghanaian music sensation, Akwaboah has generated controversy with his latest post on Instagram.

With unwavering confidence, he said he is the Lighthouse of Ghana music and without him, the industry would be engulfed in darkness.

This comes on the heels of his impressive contributions to Ghana’s growing music industry.

Akwaboah’s impact in Ghana is undeniable, marked by a consistent string of hit songs that have resonated with music enthusiasts across the Ghana.

Beyond his own solo career, he has been the creative force behind numerous chart-topping tracks for various artists.

Musicians like Sarkodie, Becca, and DSP Kofi Sarpong have reaped the rewards of Akwaboah’s lyrical prowess with top awards.

Aside his songwriting talent, Akwaboah is a virtuoso keyboardist, and has worked with international artistes including South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela and global superstar, John Legend.

He has also won “Male Vocalist of the Year” category of the Ghana Music Awards for three consecutive years.

Given this impressive feat, Akwaboah is confident his name will be part of Ghana music history.

ALSO