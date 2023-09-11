Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro is not enthused about the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, appearing before the committee probing a leaked tape about a plot to oust him.

In his view, the invitation will be essential if the committee needs clarification on highly sensitive information received in-camera.

Major (Rtd) Oduro’s comments come after the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee probing the leaked tape, Samuel Atta Akyea said the IGP will appear before it on Tuesday, September 12.

According to him, the essence of this invitation is to grant the IGP an opportunity for his side of the story to be heard by the Committee as grave allegations are being levelled against him.

He added that, all the individuals involved; Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent George Asare, (COP) George Alex Mensah, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi will come back with their lawyers on Tuesday.

But Major (Rtd) Oduro said IGP appearing before the committee will only be necessary if he provides additional information.

“What are they expecting the IGP to say? I don’t know what has come up that has made the committee summon him. Maybe something has been said in-camera about some infractions,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Major (Rtd) Oduro urged the seven-member committee to be mindful of the line of questioning to protect Ghana’s security.

