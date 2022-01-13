A 35-year-old-man identified as Issaka has allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old stepdaughter at Kwahu Nsabaa in the Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern region.

The suspect is also accused of having sex with two of his own daughters.

Commenting on the issue, 30-year-old mother, Abena Joyce told the media in an interview that her husband takes advantage of the children in her absence.

Chiefs in the area, on Thursday, poured libation to cleanse the community.

The chief of Kwahu Nsabaa, Nana Osei Twum Barimah in an interview, expressed shock over the matter, adding this is the first of its kind since he became a chief.

He said the punishment will serve as a deterrent to others.

“This is unbelievable, Nananom have poured libation to cleanse the land but it is up to the family to report the matter to the police for the necessary action to be taken. The libation was taken after the children confirmed to us that, their father has been engaging in sexual intercourse with them.

“The stepdaughter also confirmed that the man is responsible for the pregnancy, also admitting something of that sort happened,” he said.

