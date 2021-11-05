The Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region, has arrested a 51-year-old man, Mohammed Hamza, for allegedly defiling her daughter.

The Regional DOVVSU coordinator, DSP Emmanuel Horlotu, who confirmed the incident, said the victim is a 14-year-old.

According to him, the suspect threatened his victim several times and each time had sex with her.

Information gathered by Adom News Illiasu Abdul Rauf stated Mr Hamza slept with his daughter anytime she asked for money.

All attempts to open up on her ordeal with family members were shot down by them with the defence that the suspect could do no such thing.

DSP Holortu revealed that they have the full cooperation of the victim to prosecute the case for justice to be served.

However, Mr Hamza has denied the allegations, saying he has never had sex with the daughter but claimed the victim was dating several men in the area.

He has since been remanded in police custody with investigations ongoing.