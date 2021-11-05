Assembly members of the Sehwi Juaboso District of the Western North Region engaged in a fight during assembly sitting to approve their budget.

This came after the Presiding Member of the district assembly, Adu Blankson, at the meeting challenged the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE).

According to him, he does not recognise Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante as the appropriate person to occupy that seat, despite being appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and confirmed.

Prior to that, he made his dissatisfaction against Mr Asante known after he headed to court to challenge why the DCE was confirmed despite losing elections.

Mr Blankson took his grievances to the meeting and prevented the DCE from delivering his keynote address at the meeting. His action did not go down well with some assembly members which resulted in a fight.

An Assemblyman for Boinzan electoral area, Affun Kroko Stephen, told Adom News that he had no option than to snatch the microphone from Mr Blankson for the scheduled event to continue.

Consequently, blows were traded by the divided assembly members.

Asked by Adom News’ Augustine Boah whether the microphone snatching was the best approach, he defended it was perfect.

To him, Mr Blankson is allowing personal sentiments to get the better of him, which will not be in the interest of the authority, and for that he had to put him in his place.

“There were authorities and police officers around, if I had erred, they would have addressed the situation,” he said.

After the scuffle, Mr Asante was allowed to address the august gathering and approved the budget.