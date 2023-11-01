A man in his 70’s is nursing injuries after his daughter-in-law engaged him in a fist fight over grazing land in Migori.

Kajulu Two Chief Charles Onindo said that the two suffered deep cut injuries following the incident.

“I rushed to the scene in Onge’nga area after receiving a tip-off from members of the public,” Onindo said.

The incident happened in Kenya.

The 24-year-old woman is said to have taken her cattle to graze, with the old man accusing her of doing so at his farm without his authority.

The septuagenarian, identified only as Auko, attacked the woman with a panga only for her to retaliate, hacking on the hand.

“The matter is still under investigation, after which necessary action will be taken,” the chief added.

The old man is still hospitalized following the fight with his daughter-in-law.

Authorities have appealed to locals to seek better ways of handling disputes.

“I will lead a meeting with the family once the old man is discharged in efforts to reconcile the two,” Onindo noted.