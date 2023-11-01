The 2023 Rugby World Cup came to a thrilling conclusion on the evening of Saturday 28 October, as SuperSport viewers on DStv saw South Africa claim a cliff-hanger 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the final at Stade de France.

The Springboks became the first team to win four Rugby World Cup titles, with their 2023 triumph adding to those in 1995, 2007 and 2019. Here are the numbers which best sum up South Africa’s triumph and the RWC (Rugby World Cup) tournament as a whole.

106 – The 2023 RWC final was the 106th meeting of South Africa and New Zealand in an official rugby Test match.

1 – New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be red-carded in a RWC final.

27 – The number of tries scored by South Africa through the 2023 RWC. They were fourth on the list, behind New Zealand (48), France and Ireland (30 each).

1 – South Africa won all of their knockout matches at the 2023 RWC by just a single point: 29-28 over France in the quarterfinals, 16-15 in the semifinal against England, and 12-11 v the All Blacks in the final.

325 – The number of tries scored at the 2023 RWC, at an average of 6.77 per match.

974 – The number of tackles made by South Africa at the 2023 RWC, more than any other team (England were next best, with 874).

1 – Beauden Barrett’s try for New Zealand was the first scored against the Springboks in a RWC final.

195 – With all 12 of South Africa’s points in the 2023 RWC final, Handre Pollard moved to 195 career RWC points – equal third on the all-time list. Pollard is level with Australia’s Michael Lynagh, Gavin Hastings of Scotland (227) is second, and England’s Johnny Wilkinson (277) leads the way.

8 – New Zealand’s Will Jordan was the leading try scorer at the 2023 tournament, dotting down eight times. This is a record for the most tries at a single RWC tournament he shares with Bryan Habana (South Africa, 2007) and compatriots Jonah Lomu (1995) and Julian Savea (2015).

75 – England’s Owen Farrell was the leading scorer at the 2023 RWC, with 75 points (12 conversions, 14 penalties and 2 drop goals).

28 – The Springboks’ Pieter-Steph du Toit made an astonishing 28 tackles in the final against New Zealand, equalling a RWC tournament record and earning him a deserved Man of the Match prize.

