The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, is scheduled to appear before Parliament on November 8, to provide an update on the recently concluded limited voter registration exercise.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who disclosed this also announced that the EC boss would address the House next week on electoral matters.

He also noted that, the importance of hearing from the EC before making judgments.

“Mr Speaker, [Alban Bagbin] pursuant to order 44, the leadership of the business committee proposed that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, be invited to attend upon the house [on] November 8, 2023, at a close sitting to brief members of the house on matters arising from the recently held limited voter registration exercise undertaken by the commission and other related matters.

“Of course, it wasn’t necessary to castigate the EC when you have not heard from them, it was unnecessary,” the Majority Leader said.

During this exercise, over 600,000 new voters were registered which started on September 12 and ended on October 2.

The Minority in Parliament criticised the EC’s decision to confine the registration to district offices, asserting that it has placed an additional financial burden on Members of Parliament.

The decision to limit registration centres to district offices drew criticism from the public, including the opposition NDC and civil society organizations, who called for more accessible locations.

Despite the calls, the EC maintained its approach and concluded the registration at district offices by October 2, 2023, without an extension.