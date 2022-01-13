Gabon captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be available against Ghana on Friday.

The former Arsenal captain missed the opening match in the 2022 AFCON against Comoros Island after testing positive for COVID-19 following his arrival in Cameroon.

Multimedia sports journalist, George Addo Jnr on Twitter reported, the 32-year-old trained with his colleagues on Wednesday and looks eager to return to action on Friday.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned a negative Covid 19 test and is available for selection against Ghana on Friday. Aubameyang and Lemina all trained with the team last night,” the statement read.

According to Aubameyang, it was very difficult for him during his recuperating period however, he feels lively after training with the squad.

“After such a period, staying locked up is not easy. So we’re happy to be back in training and in the squad,” his comment on Covid.

The Panthers won their first match against Comoros on Monday and his return further strengthens the team.

Black Stars, however, were beaten by Morocco 1-0 in the Group C opener and need a win against Gabon if they wish to progress into the next stage.

