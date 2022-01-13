What was supposed to be a beautiful moment for some dancing church youth ended in tragedy when one of the participants slumped and died.

The victim was one of three lasses who were performing choreography in church under the guidance of an elderly leader.

The viral video captured the exact moment the young girl grew weary and slumped in the presence of the congregation.

As though her fall was not enough, the choreography leader signaled his members to continue dancing, while some women attended to their colleagues.

Giving an update on the condition of the girl, a TikTok user who happens to be a sister of the victim, said she did not survive.

She added that her sister was ill, “but not anything serious, she was fine”. She added that she woke up shortly after the fall in church, but collapsed again minutes later.

According to her, doctors have attributed her death to multiple cardiac arrests, which could have been averted if she was rushed to the hospital when she first woke up.

The incident has sent shock waves across social media.

Watch video below: