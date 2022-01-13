A bishop of Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has been charged for allegedly trying to touch and kiss a woman forcefully, without her consent.

Bishop Joel Waweru who was arraigned before Kibra Law Court on Tuesday January 11, denied the two criminal counts that are related to sexual assault.

A charge sheet seen by K24 Digital revealed that the cleric allegedly committed the offence on different dates in Lang’ata Sub-County within Nairobi County.

The woman told the police that the Bishop had on several occasions said that he liked her because she was beautiful.

The woman further alleged that the Bishop was obsessed with her even though she is married. She added that the obsession pushed her into filing a complaint as she became excessively insecure and frustrated.

Waweru during his appearance in court, pleaded not guilty to the allegations and asked for lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on a ksh50,000 cash bail.

“He will be released on a ksh50,000 cash bail and the matter will be brought here after a fortnight,” Derrick Kuto ruled.

Bishop Waweru was also charged with the second count of touching the breast of J.N.M in an indecent manner on July 13, 2021.