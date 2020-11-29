Lawyer for Daniel Asiedu aka sexy ‘Don Don’, the alleged killer of J.B. Danquah-Adu, has withdrawn his services from representing him.

Mr Augustines Obour told the Accra High Court Friday, November 27, that he was unable to represent Asiedu as a lawyer because he (Asiedu) had confessed to killing the legislator to the whole world.

He said a video circulating on social media shows Asiedu from prison confessing to the murder of Mr Danquah-Adu, who was the sitting MP for Abuakwa-North before his death in 2016.

“I therefore find it very difficult to defend this matter when the accused person has told the whole world including jurors that he committed the crime charged” counsel told the court Friday, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, who was in the courtroom.

Court’s response

The presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, rejected counsel’s reasons for withdrawing his services.

According to Justice Marfo, social media had become part of everyday life, which had enable people to get access to information on the go.

ALSO READ:

“Unfortunately, we cannot have control over that. But we know as lawyers that those public sentiments, opinions do not establish a prima facie case against an accused person,” the judge said.

However, Justice Marfo said she respected counsel’s decision to withdraw his services.

She, therefore, directed the court’s registrar to inform the Director of Legal Aid to appoint a new lawyer to represent the accused persons.

The case will continue on December 16, where the court is expected to empanel a seven-member jury.

Not guilty

Asiedu and Vincent Bosso have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has been charged separately with murder and robbery.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Murder

Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in his residence at Shiashie, near Accra, on February 9, 2016.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree but Bosso decided not to engage in the robbery again and went home.

Asiedu, the prosecution, said went to Shiashie and picked the MP’s house as where to rob.

The prosecution further said in the course of searching for items to steal, Asiedu made noise which woke up the MP.

According to the prosecution, a struggle ensued leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.