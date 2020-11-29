Asante Kotoko will get their Caf Champions League campaign underway on Sunday in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou.

The Porcupine Warriors were selected for Africa’s biggest club competition after coronavirus forced Ghana Football Association to cancel the 2019/20 season.

The Kumasi-based outfit qualified for last year’s edition after clinching the NC Special competition Tier 1 trophy but suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel.

In their bid reach the group stage of the competition for the first time in 14 years, the Ghanaian giants will aim to overcome their first hurdle.

What is the kickoff time?

The match will start at exactly 16:00 GMT in Nouadhibou.

Current form of both teams

Kotoko

Kotoko are unbeaten in their last five games in 2020 (W2 D3). They recorded their victories over Karela United FC and Bechem United in the truncated season.

This season, they have recorded two draws. The first was a 1-1 stalemate in their opening Ghana Premier League match against Eleven Wonders and the most recent one was a 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea.

Nouadhibou

The Orange club are also unbeaten in their last five league matches in 2020 (W4 D1). They beat Medine Trarza and ASC Police.

Nouadhibou were also able to dispatch JAHE twice in under two weeks. Their first meeting ended in a 3-1 home win and they clinched a 2-1 victory in the return fixture.

In their latest fixture, they recorded a 1-1 draw with ASC Tidjikja.

Team news

Kotoko

The Kumasi-based side will be without captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan who has been ruled out of action five weeks.

However, they will be happy with the return of shot-stopper Razak Abalora who was tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with the Black Stars.

Nouadhibou

Ahead of the game, Nouadhibou have appointed Comoros tactician Amir Abdou as their new coach after the dismissing Cameroonian Mauril N’joya.

Match facts

Nouadhibou have conceded just 3 goals in their last 5 competitive home matches (0.6 goals per game) and scored 10 (2 goals per game).

The Orange club are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, winning 9 and drawing one. This means they have not lost a game in the last 10 months.

Kotoko have conceded two goals in their last five competitive away games (0.4 goals per game) and scored three (0.4 goals per game).

Kotoko have lost one game in their last 10 competitive matches (3W 6D 1L).