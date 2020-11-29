AshantiGold aim to begin their CAF Confederation cup campaign on a good note as they welcome Burkinabe side Salitas to the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday.

The Miners were selected by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to participate in the competition after the 2019/20 season was abruptly cancelled in June because of coronavirus.

The Obuasi-based side qualified for last season’s edition after winning the NC Special competition tier 2 trophy but were knocked out of the first round after losing 4-3 in two legs to eventual winners, RS Berkane of Morocco.

Ashgold have failed to reach the Confederation cup group stages in two previous appearances (2011, 2019) and a win over the 2018 Coupe du Faso winners will take them one step closer.

What is the kickoff time?

The match will start at exactly 15:00 GMT.

Current form of both teams

AshantiGold

In their last five competitive matches, Ashgold have won just one game, lost once and shared the spoils on three occasions.

The Miners lost 1-0 to Bechem United in last season’s league and beat Karela United 2-1 just before the league was halted. They also recorded a goalless draw with Aduana Stars.

This season, they recorded a 2-2 draw on opening day with Karela United and recorded another 2-2 stalemate with Hearts of Oak.

Salitas

The Burkinabe side have also won two games in their last five league matches (W2 D1 L2). Salitas recorded a 0-0 draw with US Ouagadougou in their latest fixture.

Against RC Kadiogo, the Burkinabe giants clinched a comprehensive 4-0 victory. They also laboured 1-0 win over Douanes.

AS SONABEL and ASEC Koudougou handed them their defeats during the period.

Team news

AshantiGold

Milovan Circovic will be without defender Samed Ibrahim who is still nursing an injury after he was forcibly taken off against Karela. There are no suspensions ahead of the tie.

Salitas

There are no problems in the current squad ahead of the match.

Match facts

In their last 10 competitive games, Salitas have managed six victories. During that period, they recorded two losses and two draws.

Salitas have lost just once in their last 5 competitive away games (W3 D1 L1). They have scored 8 goals (1.6 goals per game) in those games and conceded 5 (1 goal per game).

Ashgold have accumulated three wins in their last 10 competitive matches. They have drawn 5 times and lost twice during that period.

Ashgold have won three of their last 5 competitive home games (W3 D1 L1). In that period, they netted 5 goals (1 goal per game) and conceded three (0.6 goals per game).