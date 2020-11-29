Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo is calling on God to take charge ahead of the December 7 general elections.

As her husband, President Akufo-Addo seeks re-election, she prayed for a resounding victory for him and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a post on Facebook, the First Lady wrote:

Our Heavenly Father,

I commit him once again into your hands. He has always left the Battle to You. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead. Amen.

Below is her Facebook post