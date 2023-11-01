A presidential aspirant from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh, has called for party members to focus on what the party has done for them rather than boasting about their own contributions.

To him, some individuals claim to support the party but don’t actively contribute to its success.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh, however, stressed that he has made significant contributions without boasting about them.

“Stop hyping yourself in the party. I do a lot for the party but never voice it. I don’t condone that” he said.

In return, Mr. Addai-Nimoh said the party rewarded him with positions in government.

He noted that, party membership can lead to positive changes in one’s life when the party is in power.

“Those who exaggerate that they do lots for the party, if asked to show what the party has done for them, they may even owe the party” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

The presidential aspirant advocated for a campaign message that highlights not only what individuals have done for the party but also what the party has done for them.

Looking ahead to the NPP’s primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, Addai-Nimoh is confident he will be elected flagbearer of NPP.

