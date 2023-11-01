New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has admitted that the departure of a leading member of the party, Alan Kyerematen, would affect the party’s fortunes.

According to him, although he respects Mr Kyerematen’s decision to leave, the impact of his exit on the party is undoubtedly worrisome.

Mr Addai-Nimoh made this assertion in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, October 31.

While stressing the importance of unity, the Engineer acknowledged the current disunity within the governing party.

In responding to the question about whether he believed the NPP was disunited he said “Of course it is an open secret. I mean, we have a figure like Mr Alan Kyerematen who has left the party and it is a source of worry, no one can refute it. That is his personal decision that I do respect but…” he told host Evans Mensah.

In September, Alan Kyerematen quit NPP to run as independent presidential candidate.

The former Trades and Industry Minister catalogued a number of incidents that took place during the party’s Super Delegates Conference as the basis for his resignation.

Mr Addai-Nimoh, who competed with the former Trades Minister concurred with some of the issues Mr Kyerematen raised as reasons for his decision to leave the party.

According to Mr Addai-Nimoh, there has been a high rate of intimidation and coercion as the party prepares to choose its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

“The Super delegates elections we all witnessed it. The direct and indirect form of intimidation and coercion have effects on the outcomes of elections because people are vulnerable. So if you want to capitalise on their vulnerability by way of coercing people to tow a certain line that they may not like, I mean does it indicate a fair process?” he posited.

When asked if he had personally experienced intimidation, Mr Addai-Nimoh responded affirmatively stating, “Yes, I do. I mean, if I come to a region to campaign and the response to meet the regional executive committee and executives receives a lukewarm attitude, can’t it be an indirect intimidation process? Meanwhile, you’ve contributed to the party, you’ve filed your nomination which comes with a cost, and you’ve got to meet the delegates.”

The presidential aspirant stated emphatically that unity is the only way for the NPP to achieve its objective heading to the polls in 2024.

“For the party to be able to achieve a historical record of going beyond 8 years in government, probably go for 12 years and 16 years, unity is key to achieving that.”