“I have sympathy for Addai Nimoh and if I had my way, he will be the flagbearer,” a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said.

According to him, the NPP needs a unifier in order to break the eight and retain power.

Following the withdrawal of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen from the presidential race, Mr. Addai-Nimoh and three others are vying for the position.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Addai Nimoh will battle it out in NPP’s presidential primary on November 4.

Scouting among the four aspirants, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the former Mampong MP is the only unifier in the race.

“Addai-Nimoh is the only one who can bring the party together. None of the rest can do that,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

This position, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said may change should Dr. Bawumia be elected NPP flagbearer.

“If Bawumia wins, that is the choice of the people. I will support him. I am not against him

except that I feel sad because he is not being allowed to be himself,” he lamented.

ALSO READ: