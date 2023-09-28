Adele is currently a mum of one, raising her 10-year-old son, Angelo James Adkins, but it sounds like she’s ready to add another bundle of joy to her family.

The vocal powerhouse spoke about having baby fever again during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, according to a video circulating on TikTok.

“I really want to be a mum again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” the singer revealed to a pregnant fan. It seems Adele and her boyfriend (and rumoured fiancé), sports agent Rich Paul — who already has three children from previous relationships — have been giving some serious thought to potentially having kids together.

Adele told the fan — who asked the singer for baby names (Parker or Spencer) — which name Paul prefers. “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” she said. Adele also shared that she likes the name Ray for a girl.

Though Adele has been pretty open about her hopes of having more children, she’s rather private when it comes to her son. Angelo is one of those celebrity kids we don’t really hear much about — and that’s exactly how his mother wants to keep it.

He’s grown up with one of the most famous pop stars in the world for a mom, but Adele has made it a priority to keep him far away from the limelight. The “Easy on Me” singer previously hinted at trying to have another child, though she joked that she’s only just recovered her sleep from Angelo.is Feeling”

Angelo James Adkins

Angelo James Adkins, born on 19 Oct., 2012, is the only child from Adele’s relationship with ex-husband Simon Kornacki. From the beginning, Angelo’s parents have been incredibly protective of his privacy, never sharing images of him on social media and going full-on mama and papa bear on paparazzi who have tried to sneak pictures of their son.

In fact, back in 2013, the couple won a lawsuit against agency Corbis Photos UK, according to The Guardian.

“It is a matter of profound sadness that many of his milestone moments, such as his first family outing and his first trip to playgroup, were photographed and published worldwide expressly against his family’s wishes,” their solicitor said.

“The parents’ view is that these images were of routine, everyday family occasions which the paparazzi has no right to intrude upon, profit from and file away in picture libraries for future reference and use.” The couple received a five-figure settlement.

Although she doesn’t post photos of Angelo, Adele has opened up from time to time about the experience of being a mother. “[Angelo] makes me very proud of myself. When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn’t,” she told Vogue in 2016.

Despite her busy schedule, Adele has reportedly been “very involved” in her son’s life. “Adele is very involved with his school,” a source told People in early 2020. “She loves her mum life. Her whole mindset changed after she decided she wanted to be a healthier mom, and she never looked back.”

Does Adele Want to Have More Children?

Adele previously confirmed that she’s ready to expand her family. “I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” she joked during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” on 11 Feb., 2022. While discussing her postponed residency, Adele assured fans about her rescheduled dates. “I want a baby next year. . . Imagine if I have to cancel a show because I’m having a baby!” she said.https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vv7d5fmMBAw?feature=oembed

That wasn’t the first time the Grammy winner opened up about the possibility of having more kids. While speaking to Oprah Winfrey during her “One Night Only” CBS concert special in November 2021, Adele said, “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so.”

MORE: