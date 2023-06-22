

Adele‘s fans will know she is no stranger to honesty – but some fans got more than they bargained for when the singer let them know about a fungal infection she’s recently developed.

Speaking to the crowd at her Las Vegas residency, Adele opened up about the pitfalls of performing every night. “I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere,” she said, explaining that the tight, shapewear she wears during her show prevents the sweat from escaping.

“So I basically am just sitting in my own sweat,” Adele continued, revealing that “my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch.”

“I never knew it existed,” the singer said of the fungal infection, prompting many fans – and viewers on social media – to head to Google with the same question.

What is jock itch?

According to the NHS, jock itch is essentially ringworm that is affecting the groin.

“Ringworm is a common fungal infection,” the NHS website explains, noting that “it’s not caused by worms.”

Ringworm can appear anywhere on the body, including the scalp (where it is known as tinea capitis) and the groin – where it is known as jock itch.

“The main symptom of ringworm is a rash,” the NHS points out. ” It may look red, silver or darker than surrounding skin, depending on your skin tone.” As well as this, the rash “may be scaly, dry, swollen or itchy.”

